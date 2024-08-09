Tribute to 'passionate' and 'caring' Corby doctor who has sadly died

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024
A pioneering ‘passionate’ and ‘caring’ Corby GP has been remembered following his death aged 98.

Dr Russell Ballantyne, a GP Partner worked in surgeries in Corby and Brigstock – that later evolved into Lakeside Healthcare – as well as training doctors in the Kettering area.

His Corby career began after leaving the Armed Forces in 1956, retiring in 1990.

A spokeswoman for Lakeside Healthcare said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Dr Russell Ballantyne, a visionary doctor and retired GP Partner.

Dr Russell Ballantyne /Lakeside HealthcareDr Russell Ballantyne /Lakeside Healthcare
"Dr Ballantyne, who will be remembered fondly by former colleagues and patients in Corby and the surrounding area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2024 aged 98."

Starting in 1956, Dr Ballantyne joined Dr Muirhead, Dr Carson and Dr Shirley working from Kipling Road and Brigstock Surgery. He then moved to Willowbrook Health Centre where he worked with Dr Devine, Dr Howton and Dr Fydler and was then joined by Dr Wilczynski, Dr Whittaker and Dr Mellor.

The spokeswoman said: “Throughout his long career, in addition to caring passionately for the population of Corby, Dr Ballantyne was instrumental in training future GPs and was the course organiser for Kettering Vocational Training Scheme which oversaw the training of local GPs from the late 1970s.

“He was passionate about patient care, encouraging and mentoring future GPs and forming the large GP Partnership which after he retired, evolved to become Lakeside Healthcare.

"Everyone at Lakeside would like to send their sincerest condolences to Dr Ballantyne’s family and friends.

"His contribution, as a GP, trainer and mentor, was a huge influence on healthcare in the local area and beyond.”

