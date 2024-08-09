Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pioneering ‘passionate’ and ‘caring’ Corby GP has been remembered following his death aged 98.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Russell Ballantyne, a GP Partner worked in surgeries in Corby and Brigstock – that later evolved into Lakeside Healthcare – as well as training doctors in the Kettering area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Corby career began after leaving the Armed Forces in 1956, retiring in 1990.

A spokeswoman for Lakeside Healthcare said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Dr Russell Ballantyne, a visionary doctor and retired GP Partner.

Dr Russell Ballantyne /Lakeside Healthcare

"Dr Ballantyne, who will be remembered fondly by former colleagues and patients in Corby and the surrounding area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2024 aged 98."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting in 1956, Dr Ballantyne joined Dr Muirhead, Dr Carson and Dr Shirley working from Kipling Road and Brigstock Surgery. He then moved to Willowbrook Health Centre where he worked with Dr Devine, Dr Howton and Dr Fydler and was then joined by Dr Wilczynski, Dr Whittaker and Dr Mellor.

The spokeswoman said: “Throughout his long career, in addition to caring passionately for the population of Corby, Dr Ballantyne was instrumental in training future GPs and was the course organiser for Kettering Vocational Training Scheme which oversaw the training of local GPs from the late 1970s.

“He was passionate about patient care, encouraging and mentoring future GPs and forming the large GP Partnership which after he retired, evolved to become Lakeside Healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at Lakeside would like to send their sincerest condolences to Dr Ballantyne’s family and friends.

"His contribution, as a GP, trainer and mentor, was a huge influence on healthcare in the local area and beyond.”