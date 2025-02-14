Tribute to Kettering shop keeper and 'legend' Joginder Paul of Paul's in Montagu Street

The family of a well-known Kettering shop keeper has paid tribute to their beloved father and grandfather.

Joginder Paul, founding owner of Paul’s convenience shop in Montagu Street, has died at the age of 80.

Known as just Paul, his ‘corner shop’ opened all hours serving the residents of Kettering.

Son Kamal, who took over the business, paid tribute to his dad on behalf of himself and brother Vijay, the current mayor of Higham Ferrers.

Nirmala and Joginder Paul in their Montagu Street shop Paul's/ Northants Telegraph

He said: “Dad was a legend. He was a gentleman and gave me everything in my life. We would have a barney every night but he would always phone up later for a chat.”

Joginder moved from the Punjab in India with his sister to live in Windsor when they were both still teenagers.

Kamal said: “He moved up to Kettering and he was living rough on a park bench. He was taken in by a Sikh family.

"He was also helped by a man called Paul Cox.”

Joginder Paul/family picture

After working in jobs including at Corby steel works and Weetabix in Burton Latimer, in 1983, Joginder decided to open a shop.

Kamal said: “He took on a shop that was a loss leader. He worked and worked - from 7am to midnight. He used to say if you’re going to do something, do it with your backbone.”

Passing on his entrepreneurial zeal to his son, Joginder bought The Swan pub making Kamal the youngest licensee in the country.

Joginder and wife Nirmala retired from the shop in 2017, handing over the reins to Kamal.

In his retirement, Joginder would return annually to his home village of Ispur where he would pray for his mother at the temple he helped fund.

Joginder is survived by wife Nirmala, sons Vijay and Kamal, daughters-in-law Anita and Neelam and grandchildren, Milan, Kairo, Jaan and Jaiya.

His funeral will be held at Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday, February 19 at 2.30pm.