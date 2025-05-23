Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Kettering shop keeper Ray Hills, founder of value for money store Mister Ray, who has died aged 90.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Famed for his self-named emporium in Market Place, his shop was the place to go for all kinds of useful items including watch batteries, curtains, wool and discount homewares.

But as well as being a proud entrepreneur, Ray was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – his daughter Anna Sye paid tribute to her dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We were lucky to have him in our lives. He was always positive and if I was feeling unsure about something he would say ‘now let’s look at the positive side’. He would always give advice and listen. He was a kind and caring person and very pro family.”

Kettering, Mister Ray: Ray Hills in 2013 outside his shop in Market Place /Kit Mallin for National World

Ray had recently become a great-grandfather for the second time and got to meet the latest edition to his family – baby Charlotte – before he passed away earlier this month.

Born in Kettering, the seventh of eight children, Ray was a pupil at Hawthorn Primary School and then Stamford Road Boys School.

He met his bride to be Diana when they were teenagers in Kettering – a relationship that lasted 70 years – they married in 1957 at Kettering’s Parish Church, St Peter and St Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 18, he served his National Service in the 9th Queen’s Royal Lancers Regiment, spending some time in Germany.

Kettering, Mister Ray , Ray Hills gives out free flags in June 2006

After his time in the Army, Ray returned to work for Curry’s where he had started as a 15-year old in their bicycle department.

Daughter Anna was born in 1961, the same day he signed a manager contract with Curry’s. He managed stores in Middlesborough, Barnsley in Yorkshire but he missed Northamptonshire and returned to the county to take on a branch manager role in Abington Street Northampton. He went on to become a director at James Collins Electrical, later working for Frank Brierley in Northampton.

When he was 48, continued hard work and determination saw Ray achieve his ambition of owning and managing his own shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mister Ray in September 2010/National World

Anna said: “He looked in Kettering to start his own business – all his family were in Kettering. He had a very working class upbringing and times were hard. His whole idea was value for money, which is not an easy thing to do. It took him a long time to get the business going. He loved chatting to the customers. Most people remember him selling watch batteries and people also remember the time he climbed on an elephant.

"He had friends who had a circus and he got a call saying the heater had broken down in the pen where there was a baby elephant. He climbed on to the back of an elephant to mend the heater.”

Mister Ray closed its doors for the final time on December 17, 2016 after 33 years of trading in the town.

At the time Ray said he was ‘sad’ to shut up shop and that he would miss the customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retirement saw Ray as active as ever in the garden, fishing, enjoying nature, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and watching old films (especially war films, westerns, and comedies), and spending time with his family.

Anna added: “He said ‘happiness is always the most important thing. Dad was caring, hard working, kind considerate man who always put others before himself. He looked for the positive side in any situation. He was respected by his business associates, he loved the town of Kettering and loved telling stories of growing up in the town. Words can’t begin to describe how much we will miss him.”

Ray, who died on May 4, is survived by wife Diana, daughter Anna, granddaughters Victoria and Alexandra and great-grandson William and great-granddaughter Charlotte.

His funeral will be held at The Albert Munn Chapel at Kettering Crematorium on Thursday June 5 at 1.30pm. Floral tributes are welcome or donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation.