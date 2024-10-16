Tribute to John Peck, owner of Burton Latimer's fizzy pop business She Products, who has died aged 91

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who inherited his family firm, a much-loved brand of fizzy drink made in Burton Latimer, has died at the age of 91.

Anthony John Dale Peck, known as John, grew up in the town where his parents set up their She Products drinks business in 1936.

Rising from the factory floor, via university, he went on to head the company as it developed from a soft drinks producer to a management consultancy.

And it was a real family affair as the young John started washing and filling bottles – returning to the family business as managing director of She after his father died in 1969.

John Peck who managed She Products in Burton Latimer/Peck family

Daughter Julia said: “Dad knew every part of the business. He developed new flavours in his own laboratory at the factory in Meeting Lane, made and bottled the soft drinks, and developed new delivery rounds.”

From 1936 to 1990, She manufactured, bottled and distributed pop door to door to homes in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and surrounding villages and towns.

The ‘She man’ would usually make deliveries on Friday evenings or Saturdays – bringing the excitement of pop of every flavour from lemonade to the exotic dandelion and burdock.

Son Peter said: “He’d fix things on the production line, welding, grinding and making engineering improvements. He even bought one of the very first computers and wrote his own software to count in dozens.”

John Peck seated in white coat, with She Products staff in Burton Latimer /Peck family

John was just four-years-old when his parents started She. His mother’s family had run a small soft drinks business, Dale’s, in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

His father, a lecturer in engineering then living in Rugby, was so impressed with the business ‘She’ was born. A factory building in Meeting Lane, Burton Latimer, was available, and a loan from John’s Grandma Dale brought the new business into being. As a schoolboy John would muck-in doing whatever was needed in the factory.

He attended Kettering Grammar School until 1946, moving on to Eastbourne College as a boarder. There began his interest in music, singing and playing the French horn.

After school he read biochemistry at Birmingham University, the course chosen with the family business in mind.

The pop man delivering She Products/Peck family

Taking over the family business, John used his engineering skills. He developed the Burton Latimer factory with new machinery to keep the business up to date.

Julia said: “In the beginning all bottles were returnable, with a deposit paid and then reclaimed. So, every bottle was washed and recycled many times. Then in the 1980s plastic non-returnable bottles became the standard.”

Under John’s guidance the business was transformed into the management company that continues today. Sales and deliveries finished in 1990.

Away from his business, John was chairman of the Kettering Symphony Orchestra over three separate periods for 38 years. He played the French horn in windbands and sang in the Camerata and other choirs.

As president of the Burton Latimer Branch of the Royal British Legion, for 49 years he led the Remembrance Service parade and the annual Poppy Appeal collection in the town.

John was also a member of the committee of the Burton Latimer Heritage Society and maintained an active interest in the history of the town.

Peter added: “For 65 years John was the dearly loved husband of Janet. He is sadly missed by all his family. Father to Julia and Peter, father-in-law to Stuart, much loved grandpa “Pampa” to Rebecca, Stephanie, Abigail and Victoria, and great-grandpa to Isabella, Amelia, Edith and Arlo.”

John Peck died on September, 23, 2024. His funeral was held at Kettering Crematorium earlier this month with a British Legion standard bearer in attendance.