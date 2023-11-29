Tribute to Irthlingborough woman, 23, killed in A509 crash - she was a 'cherished daughter, sister, and partner'

The family of a young woman from Irthlingborough who tragically died in a road traffic collision on the A509 has paid tribute to her and spoken of their loss.Lucy Leahy, 23, was driving home from her ‘dream job’ in Milton Keynes to Irthlingborough, where she lived with her partner, when the collision occurred between Bozeat and Wollaston.

Her parents, twin sister, two older sisters have now paid tribute to her and released a photo via Northamptonshire Police.Claire Shakespeare, Lucy’s mum, said on behalf of the family: “We are all devastated by this immense loss and kindly request privacy as we deeply mourn Lucy’s untimely departure and try to cope with the passing of our cherished daughter, sister, and partner.“Lucy was eagerly awaiting news that she had passed her final Chartered Accountancy exams. This significant accomplishment was confirmed just three days after she died.“We were enthusiastically anticipating celebrating this achievement, marking the end of Lucy’s challenging five-year journey to become a Chartered Accountant .”

Expressing their gratitude, Lucy's family acknowledged the assistance provided by members of the public and the emergency services, as well as those who cared for her at the scene of the collision.Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team would still like to hear from anyone who has not yet contacted them who may have witnessed the incident that took place on at about 6.30pm on Friday, November 24 or who may have dash cam footage of the collision.The incident took place when the driver of a black Ford Ranger pickup travelling southbound towards Bozeat collided with the driver of a silver Ford Mondeo car and then Lucy’s Citroen, both travelling in the opposite direction.Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.Please quote incident number 23000727871 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.