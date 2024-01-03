Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to former mayor of Kettering Brynley Morgan who died on Christmas Eve at the age of 84, surrounded by his family.

The Burton Latimer-born Labour councillor served as Kettering’s first citizen alongside his wife Martha – as mayoress – during his term from 1996 to 1997.

It was a partnership that lasted 63 years, after the pair met in a Rushden isolation hospital, their romance helped by nurses passing on letters to and from the lovebirds.

Bryn and Martha Morgan ready for a civic event as deputy mayor of Kettering

As well as politics, great-grandfather Mr Morgan was a devoted family man, world traveller and lover of all things red – especially red wine.

Daughter Ruth said: “Bryn was a huge supporter of the Labour Party and the colour red was a constant theme in his life, you could often find him donning a pair of red socks, with an equally-red glass of wine in hand.

“His life was Martha his wife and his family. Bryn was very proud of the family name, Morgan and its Welsh connection, despite being born in Burton Latimer.

"He loved watching sport, especially the rugby and enjoyed walking locally. Some of Bryn’s favourite times would be during trips to St Ives with Martha and spending evenings socialising with friends at the Wine Guild.

Bryn Morgan and wife Martha

“He was a man of routine, his week days consisted of the Peacock on a Tuesday, cinema on a Wednesday and the Briars every Friday – always dressed to impress.

“At the centre of Bryn’s world, was always Martha. Whether it be shopping, laughing or dancing, they were always together and always holding hands.

“Whilst in the sanatorium, their love affair began, writing letters to each other from one block to another, with the help from the nurses to carry them to and forth.

“Married for 63 years, Bryn said at the renewal of their vows, ‘I love Martha now more than I have ever done in my life’ and anyone that knows the pair of them, will know that this is true. In his last letter to Martha, he ended with, ‘I’ve always loved you’, followed by, in traditional Bryn fashion, ‘take care and don’t forget to lock up’."

Bryn and Martha Morgan celebrating their golden wedding - they renewed their vows at a special service in the Church of Scotland in Corby in 2010

Mr Morgan was born in July 1939 at the family home in West Avenue, Burton Latimer. He was the second child, born to his mum Lucy and father Granville.

He was the only boy with elder sister, Joan, and younger sisters Gwyneth, Dilys, Barbara and Megan. He attended the local school, St Mary’s in Burton Latimer, but earnt money making deliveries until he was old enough to start work.

After his father left in 1954, Bryn became the ‘man of the house’ and helped his mum bring up his four younger sisters. After leaving school Mr Morgan worked at EK Coles Shoe Factory but being diagnosis with tuberculosis (TB) at the age of 19 changed his life. During his stay at Rushden Sanitorium he met his future wife Martha, who had also been admitted to the sanitorium with TB.

The couple fell in love and courted for two years – they married at the Church of Scotland in Corby, Marth’s hometown where they settled down.

Bryn Morgan and wife Martha Morgan were married in the Church of Scotland, Corby in 1960

Son Brynley was born in 1961, followed by Carl in 1963 and later, Ruth in 1966.

In 1968, the family moved to Kettering to a brand-new home in Brambleside where they stayed for the remainder of their lives together.

Finding work at British Steel as a procurement officer, a stroke forced him to retire in August 1991 but this allowed him to concentrate on his garden, his grandchildren and his work as a councillor.

As Labour councillor for St Andrew’s Ward, Kettering, Mr Morgan went on to be chairman of the Kettering Borough Council planning committee for four years, before being deputy mayor in 1995 and then mayor of Kettering between 1996 and 1997.

Daughter Ruth added: “His theme for the year was ‘The New Generation’ and he pledged to help support children’s groups and charities during his terms of office. He quoted, ‘unless we look after the younger generation, the older generation will suffer. They are the new tax-payers and without them everything will collapse’.

“Bryn also loved playing darts, where he represented the Beeswing pub and Midland Band.

“He also loved to travel, seeing much of the world, hand-in-hand with Martha. Visiting Australia, the Far East, Dubai, USA and lots of Europe, with Cyprus being a regular favourite to visit with good friends, Steve and Nora and brother-in-law, Josh and sister-in-law, Ann.

“Despite his love for travel and visiting many foreign countries, Bryn was a stickler for traditional English food, jam doughnuts and egg custards, of course washed down with a few glasses of red wine. In spite of his health issues of strokes and heart problems, Bryn lived a very full and happy life and will forever be referred to by the family as our Greek God, as he so often told us he was.”