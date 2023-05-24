Tribute to former Kettering mayoress, Brown Owl, nurse and community stalwart

A former Kettering mayoress, who once accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on a town centre walkabout, has died.

Barbara Civil passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, May 6, aged 80.

Inspired by her time as a St Johns Ambulance cadet, her devotion to nursing led her to future husband Bob when she helped him and his family.

Bob and Barbara Civil

He had broken his femur in 1960 following a serious car accident also involving his father. Barbara had been assigned to her future parents-in-law.

Bob said: “She devoted her time to helping others. She became a nurse at Kettering General Hospital at 14-years-old following a successful interview with the then matron, Agnes Jackson.

“It wasn’t love at first sight. My mum played matchmaker and invited Barbara round to our house. Our love grew from there."

Barbara Hubbard was born in Weldon in 1942 and attended Weldon Primary School. Volunteering led to her nursing career.

Barbara volunteered at Sunley Court in Kettering

Robert and Barbara married in June 1964 and had three children Martin, Stephanie and Christopher. Grandchildren Louise, Sophie and Liberty followed.

An active member of St Mary the Virgin, Kettering for more than 50 years, she enjoyed taking on the role of arranging the flower displays in church.

Barbara was Brown Owl for the 4th Barton Seagrave Brownie Pack during the late 1970s/early 1980s at Millbrook Junior School.

In 1982, after her younger son went to school, Barbara became practice nurse at Dryland Surgery and remained there until her retirement in 2002.

In 2001, Bob and Barbara were appointed mayor and mayoress of Kettering and had the honour of being presented to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh and escorted them on a short walkabout in the town centre.

Bob said: “She thanked me for making her mayoress. She was very proud of the role.”

In retirement, Barbara became a volunteer helper at Abbeyfield Care Home and later Sunley Court. She was also the chairman of the Gavelettes twice, a charitable organisation run by the wives of Toastmasters.

He added: "She cared about others and was always wanting to help. I miss her totally.”