Tribute to Bozeat woman who loved to serve others

Gloria Wallis of Bozeat

A woman who devoted her life to God and serving others will be very much missed by all who knew her.

Gloria Wallis, who was well-known in Bozeat for her involvement in numerous community groups, has died aged 80.

Tom Partridge-Underwood, who knew Gloria, told the Northants Telegraph: “She was once the reporter for the ET in Bozeat, she was a well-known character in and around Bozeat having been past chairman of Bozeat Parish Council, past president of the WI, she used to run the Over 60s and the Women’s Fellowship.

Gloria Wallis (right) helping with the celebrations for the Over 60s 50th birthday in April 2006

"She was a member and past secretary of Bozeat Independent Wesleyan Chapel.

"She was a popular speaker at many ladies’ meetings in the area.

"She was a very gifted lacemaker.

"Gloria never married but devoted her life to God and serving others.”

Gloria Wallis (left) following the major refurbishment at Bozeat Independent Wesleyan Chapel in 2009

As well as keeping villagers up-to-date with Bozeat news by being the village’s Down Your Way correspondent, Gloria featured in this paper’s news pages too.

In 2009, Gloria was pictured and quoted following a major refurbishment for Bozeat Independent Wesleyan Chapel in Dychurch Lane.

Speaking at the time as chapel administrator, Gloria said: “The facilities will make such a difference to all the groups who use our building, to the people who attend our coffee mornings and the children who come to our youth evening.

"We’re already receiving positive feedback and are grateful to everyone who has given us funding or supported the project."

And back in 2006, Gloria was pictured as president of Bozeat Over 60s Club as members celebrated the group’s 50th birthday.