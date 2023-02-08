Tribute to architect who designed some of Kettering's most well-known council buildings

Tributes have been paid to a Kettering architect and Civic Society member following his death last month.

Philip Evans’ funeral was held at Kettering Crematorium – a building that he partly helped to design.

Born on the Wirral, Philip studied at Sheffield University, moving to Kettering when he qualified in 1971, taking up his first post at Gotch, Saunders & Surridge (now GSS).

Philip Evans

Widow Ann said: “A life-long Tranmere Rovers Supporter, he continued to make the long journey from Kettering to Tranmere throughout his life, even managing a trip in October 2022 despite his failing health.

"Philip had strong political views and was a frequent contributor to the letters page of the Northants Telegraph.

“His passion for preserving important local buildings led to him joining the Kettering Civic Society where for several years he was the vice-chairman.”

Philip briefly worked at Corby Council before transferring to Kettering Borough Council in 1974 where an architectural team had been established.

Kettering Civic Society committee members including Phil Evans (third from the left )

The in-house group designed 250 council houses and modernized 150 houses per year, as well as doubling the size of the crematorium, planned the new swimming pool, and helped other towns and villages with their community projects.

Philip left the council in 1981 to set up his own practice.

Ann said: “Throughout his time in private practice, he worked on a wide range of projects both locally and nationally, including The One Stop Shop at Kettering Borough Council, various projects at Wicksteed Park as well as schools, nurseries, shops, churches, restaurants, public houses, garden centres, health clubs, sports clubs and community centres.

"He won awards for his designs including for Conservation Area Improvements, new housing and house extensions from Kettering Borough Council.”

Phil and Ann Evans

After retirement, Philip became vice chairman of Kettering Civic Society.

Society secretary, Monica Ozdemir said: “He was an invaluable contributor, participating in events with enthusiasm. His attention to detail was admirable. If he was doing a project he would do it with 110 per cent commitment. He was a perfectionist.”

Philip died peacefully on Thursday, January, 5, following a long illness at the age of 75.