Trees planted in Rushden street by volunteers to rejuvenate area plagued by anti-social behaviour

Craig Blacha and volunteers from the Church of the Latter Day Saints hope to make Glenfield Close safer and cleaner

Trees have been planted in Rushden’s Glenfield Close to bring life to an area that has been affected by dog fouling and anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Craig Blacha approached B&Q in Kettering, who donated a handful of plants and paint to be used to revitalise the area. He, alongside missionaries from the Church of the Latter Day Saints, got to work on March 21 by ‘strategically’ planting new shrubs and decorating the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It looks much better, a couple of neighbours have said that it looks better, and hopefully the flowers come through nice in the summer.

"I’m hoping it will improve the street scene for people in the area. Hopefully people that pass will notice that there’s new flowers been put in and it will install a sense of pride in the area and reduce the fear of crime.

"If an area is bright, tidy, has flowers and looks like it’s cared for, people feel safer.”

Action was taken in March 2021 to tackle dog fouling in Glenfield Close, with signs being installed, patrols taking place and local residents having leaflets put through their door. The town council received a number of complaints about the issue, and Craig noted that in recent months a spate of anti-social behaviour he believes has ‘shaken up’ residents of the nearby area has also affected the street.