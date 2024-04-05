Trees planted in Rushden street by volunteers to rejuvenate area plagued by anti-social behaviour
Trees have been planted in Rushden’s Glenfield Close to bring life to an area that has been affected by dog fouling and anti-social behaviour in recent years.
Craig Blacha approached B&Q in Kettering, who donated a handful of plants and paint to be used to revitalise the area. He, alongside missionaries from the Church of the Latter Day Saints, got to work on March 21 by ‘strategically’ planting new shrubs and decorating the space.
He said: “It looks much better, a couple of neighbours have said that it looks better, and hopefully the flowers come through nice in the summer.
"I’m hoping it will improve the street scene for people in the area. Hopefully people that pass will notice that there’s new flowers been put in and it will install a sense of pride in the area and reduce the fear of crime.
"If an area is bright, tidy, has flowers and looks like it’s cared for, people feel safer.”
Action was taken in March 2021 to tackle dog fouling in Glenfield Close, with signs being installed, patrols taking place and local residents having leaflets put through their door. The town council received a number of complaints about the issue, and Craig noted that in recent months a spate of anti-social behaviour he believes has ‘shaken up’ residents of the nearby area has also affected the street.
A PSPO has officially taken effect in Rushden, taking a no-nonsense approach to tackling anti-social behaviour. In Glenfield Close, volunteers are keen to make a positive difference their own way.