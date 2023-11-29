"It is a great honour to plant this important oak”

A tree to mark the King’s Coronation has been planted in Corby.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and representatives from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), local volunteers and pupils from Studfall Junior School have come together to celebrate and plant an official Coronation tree in Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods.

The planting coincided with National Tree week and Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods was chosen by NNC as the location for the official tree in North Northants because of its history - both in age and royal connections.

The woods are a 75ha complex of ancient woodland, woodland, scrub and grassland located in the centre of Corby and surrounded completely by built development including Corby town centre and the Corby Parkland Gateway civic quarter.

It is estimated to date back to around 800AD and the woodland is largely composed of ash and oak trees, although conifers are also present.

In 2022, the woods were chosen to be part of a nationwide network of 70 ancient woodlands to be dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee and this royal connection now continues, with the planting of the new tree.

The Lord-Lieutenant, James Saunders Watson, said: ”I am extremely grateful to the Queen’s Green Canopy team who have donated the funds for this oak tree and the accompanying plaque to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The tree planting in Corby

"It is a great honour to plant this important oak in Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods, which had the honour of being one of the large areas of woodland dedicated to Her Late Majesty to mark her Platinum Jubilee.”

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: "As well as the history the tree symbolises, it is part of an extensive tree planting scheme North Northamptonshire Council undertake and every single tree planted helps make a positive difference to our natural environment.”

This woodland is actively managed by NNC through the Woodland Project with support from the Friends of Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods.

Much of the practical management work is undertaken by the woodland manager, two parks and woodland rangers and regular volunteers.