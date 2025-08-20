Tree safety works to be carried out at Wellingborough's Swanspool Gardens

Tree safety works are taking place in Wellingborough’s Swanspool Gardens following the results of a recent survey.

Some areas have been cordoned off for safety reasons while the works are completed.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: “The town council would like to inform visitors that essential tree safety works are currently being carried out in Swanspool Gardens following the results of a recent tree survey.

"The survey, provided by North Northamptonshire Council, identified a number of trees that require reinspection.

Swanspool Gardens in Wellingborough

"As part of our continued commitment to public safety and the health of our green spaces, a contractor was instructed to assess the condition of these trees in more detail.

"During this inspection, one tree was found to have a split branch that posed an immediate risk.

"This area has been promptly cordoned off for health and safety reasons and removal of the branch will be undertaken as a matter of urgency.”

Another tree was also identified with a large broken branch, which will be removed too.

The spokesman added: "We kindly ask all visitors to Swanspool Gardens to remain vigilant and avoid any areas that have been cordoned off.

"These measures are in place to ensure everyone’s safety while necessary works are completed.

"The council will continue to inspect and address all trees identified in the current survey to ensure the continued safety and enjoyment of the gardens for the community.

"A new full tree survey is scheduled to be carried out in 2027.

“We thank you for your understanding and co-operation.”

The tree works are due to commence the week of September 9 and will be complete by the end of the month.