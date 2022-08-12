Tree of Hope art unveiled at Kettering's Green Patch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 6ft tree, woven from willow and funded by a £10,000 Arts Council England grant, has been officially unveiled at a community picnic in at The Green Patch in Kettering

Set in the grounds of Groundwork Northamptonshire’s community green space in Valley Walk, the Tree of Hope has been installed as a legacy of hope post-Covid.

The tree, designed by a local artist, has been decorated with dozens of wooden and laminated leaves carrying dedications, reflections and inspirational messages.

Tree of Hope at The Green Patch Kettering with l-r Kimberley Lawson, Fern Gibson, (Northamptonshire Community Foundation) and Kate Williams

Grey Lindley, manager of The Green Patch, said: “Our wonderful tree is designed to celebrate the Jubilee and to leave a lasting legacy to mark the occasion and of hope – capturing ideas and dreams for the future.

“Groundwork Northamptonshire has a history of successfully working with and supporting children and young people, socially isolated adults, those with additional needs and families who are struggling with food and fuel poverty. We are incredibly proud to have to nurtured this creative and innovative approach to the arts. Trees are incredibly symbolic and can give so many messages of hope for the future.”

Messages are dedications to a loved one, reflections on the struggles of the past couple of years, and inspirational messages of hope.

Fern Gibson, who is the marketing, communications and event manager for Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “The piece really does instil hope for the future after what has been a tough few years for all.

“It will be a special place for people to come, reflect and look forward whilst children will be able to use the space to play, dream and be inspired.”

The Tree of Hope project was funded through Northamptonshire Community Foundation by the Arts Council England Let’s Create Jubilee fund. The grant provided funding for a Jubilee picnic and celebration which saw the launch of the event, the commission of the tree structure itself as well as a series of co-creation workshops with professional artists in which Green Patch users designed and created the leaves for the Tree of Hope structure.