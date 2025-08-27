Tree canopy works to be undertaken at Corby's Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods

North Northants Council (NNC) is set to begin vital woodland management works in Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods from October 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is part of a three-year programme to enhance biodiversity and improve the long-term health of the ancient woodland.

The works will focus on an area of new plantation woodland known locally as the pines, where a thinning of 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the canopy will take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This section currently comprises mainly Scots pine and European larch, and the thinning will favour native Scots pine and hardwood species to improve resilience and ecological value.

Tree canopy work is to start at Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods in Corby in October

The dense canopy has resulted in limited light reaching the woodland floor, contributing to the decline of some trees and the loss of important ground flora.

By carefully opening the canopy, the council aims to allow healthier trees to flourish and restore light to the understorey, encouraging the return of wildflowers, ferns and other native plant species.

Where feasible, felled timber will be extracted and repurposed into items such as woodland furniture or habitat features, aligning with the council’s commitment to sustainability and biodiversity enhancement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All activities will be carried out under a valid Forestry Commission felling licence and new tree planting will take place in line with the council’s ongoing reforestation strategy.

This forms part of the council’s wider tree planting programme, which saw 10,236 trees planted over the 2024-25 winter season.

The council worked with 11 different community and volunteer groups, delivering projects including:

- 1,536 trees funded by the Coronation Living Heritage Fund

- More than 4,000 trees supplied by Carbon Footprint

- 3,500 trees planted across Desborough, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 1,200 trees delivered through the Local Authority Treescapes Fund

The woodland enhancement at Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods represents a key step in the council’s efforts to protect and improve ancient woodland while increasing canopy cover, biodiversity, and community access to nature as part of its long-term climate and ecological goals.

Cllr Ken Harrington, the council’s executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “Our woodlands team work hard to manage our green spaces and ensure the woodlands are thriving, these works are required to help the canopy flourish.

"Any tree removal work in North Northants is always conducted alongside our tree planting strategy - ensuring we increase the tree canopy in the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of NNC, said: “We know how much residents value our open spaces across North Northamptonshire.

"This work will mean that Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods can continue to be a beautiful asset which residents can enjoy, alongside the wildlife, birds and insects that call the area home.”

The works will be completed in phases over the next three years.

Residents should be assured that all the correct felling licenses have been in put place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works will commence in early October and are due to take approximately five weeks, dependant on weather and ground conditions.

Residents are advised to follow any signage in the woods and keep away from the working areas.