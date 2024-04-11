Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long-term future of Kettering Leisure Village will be discussed at a meeting of North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive next week.

A report will examine the current situation with the running of the valued community asset and outlines the complicated leasing arrangements for the facility.

North Northamptonshire Council says it has ‘no legal right’ to step in and run the site but are ‘happy’ with how the site is being run by Phoenix Leisure Management.

Kettering Leisure Village (KLV)/National World

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This is a very positive report which shows all the hard work that is taking place to safeguard the long-term future of this very significant asset for Kettering as well as the wider North Northamptonshire area.

“Conversations with Phoenix Leisure Management are extremely positive and although it is not financially viable or legally possible for the council to operate the site, it is considered commercially viable for Phoenix Leisure Management to continue to develop the site. We will continue to work with Phoenix to secure the future of this facility, which goes to show our commitment to keeping the complex running.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage residents to support the facility - watch a show at the theatre, join the gym or book one of the spaces. The facilities are truly fantastic, but sites like this rely on repeat and regular customers.”

Following discussions between the NNC and Phoenix Leisure Management, an agreement was reached on in June last year that Phoenix Leisure Management would take over operations from September from Compass.

Since then, Phoenix have continued to successfully operate the complex, with sports and leisure activities on offer as well as the arena hosting a number of high-profile events, including performances and shows at The Lighthouse Theatre.

The report explores options for the council should it ever need to consider stepping-in which could only happen if NNC was to ‘gain full control of the site’.

A motion approved by full council in June 2023 asked a business and legal case be put together to consider the ‘viability of the council stepping in to run the site - should the need arise’.

Cllr Jason Smithers, NNC leader, said: “I’m delighted that the deal which we helped broker last summer has so far proved to be a tremendous success and I’m pleased with the progress that has been made in the past few months. Kettering Leisure Village is a treasured asset in our area and it’s essential that it continues to thrive.”