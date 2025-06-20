Trains from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough EMR stations face weekend disruption due to engineering work

Passengers using East Midlands Railway services this weekend face disruption due to weekend engineering work on the Midland Main Line.

People planning to travel from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough to and from London St Pancras International will face reduced services on Saturday and Sunday (June 21 and 22).

Engineering work taking place between London St Pancras International and Nottingham will have a knock-on effect for Northamptonshire.

A spokesman for EMR said: “Engineering work is taking place at various locations between London St Pancras International and Nottingham, closing various lines.

Railways: Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby train stations /National World

“On Saturday and Sunday, a reduced timetable will be in operation. One train per hour will run between London St Pancras International and Nottingham

“One train per hour will run between London St Pancras International and Sheffield

“Trains will not call at Market Harborough."

There will be a connecting rail replacement bus service operating between Kettering and Leicester calling at Market Harborough.

East Midlands Railway: Kettering train stations /National World

For Corby passengers, an amended timetable will operate for train services to and from London St Pancras.

The EMR spokesman added: “You are advised to check journey planners before travelling.

“Please be advised that (bus) replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

For further information and amended timetables go to https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/timetables-updates/planned-engineering-works.