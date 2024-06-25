Train service disrupted on East Midlands Railway after vehicle hits Kettering bridge
Some trains have been reduced by half with four carriages instead of eight between Corby and Bedford, through Kettering, disrupting services on the London St Pancras to Luton Airport Parkway and Corby route, and from London St Pancras to Nottingham and on to Sheffield.
Trains running through the area can run as planned but will be subject to delays of up to 30 minutes due to congestion.
London - Luton Airport Parkway/Corby.
“Network Rail have assessed the situation and have confirmed that it is safe to reopen the line.
“Our priority is now to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 5pm.
“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you.
“We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.”
A rail replacement bus services to shuttle between Corby and Kettering had been ‘requested’ for passengers.
Tickets can be used to travel on Thameslink services at no extra cost
If your overall journey has been delayed by more than 15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found here eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/delay
Information for ticket refunds can be found at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/refund
