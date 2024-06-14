Train passengers from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough face severe disruption on London route next weekend

There will be a rail replacement service between Wellingborough and all London routes.

Services from North Northamptonshire stations to London will be replaced by buses next Sunday (June 23).

The Midland Mainline between Wellingborough and St Pancras will be closed on Sunday and rail replacement buses will be in operation.

Passengers will still be able to travel from Corby and Kettering to Wellingborough but if they want to travel further south they will have to do so by bus.

East Midlands Railways says the closure is vital to allow them to complete vital engineering works to modernise signalling controls between Wellingborough and London St Pancras.

EMR and Thameslink will be providing a range of rail replacement bus routes but journey times will be extended by between 30 and 60 minutes on average.

A detailed explanation of how services are affected can be found on EMR's website here and there is a full revised timetable here.

EMR customers are advised to check their ticket restrictions before using any other operators to avoid any unnecessary charges. Tickets for ‘EMR only’ routes must be used on its planned rail replacement services.

Customers travelling to Luton Airport Parkway are advised to check EMR's website for details regarding the rail replacement schedule.

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Service Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London on 23 June to check their journeys in advance by looking for journey updates on the EMR website.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep customers moving throughout the engineering work, and EMR services will be running where possible.

“Customers’ journeys may be longer than normal, with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.

