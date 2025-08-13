Train fault leaves services cancelled between Corby and London St Pancras

By Alison Bagley
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:53 BST
A number of train services to and from Corby to London St Pancras have been cancelled due to a train fault.

Several East Midlands Railways (EMR) services that run from Corby to the terminus in the capital have been unable to go ahead.

This is also affecting passengers at Kettering and Wellingborough as well as stations up and down the line.

Services cancelled are:

East Midlands Railways EMR train at Corby Station /National Worldplaceholder image
14:15 St Pancras International to Corby due 15:24

15:40 Corby to St Pancras International due 16:53

17:17 St Pancras International to Corby due 18:28

18:38 Corby to St Pancras International due 19:50

20:15 St Pancras International to Corby due 21:26

21:42 Corby to St Pancras International due 22:55

EMR has described the cancelled trains as ‘minor disruption’.

