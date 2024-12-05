Delays to East Midlands Railways (EMR) train services to and from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough will continue today as work is carried out to repair overhead lines.

All EMR routes to and from London St Pancras are being affected with passengers having to use rail replacement buses or find an alternative route via other train lines.

A message on X informed passengers EMR was looking for ‘alternative arrangements’ to keep them ‘on the move’.

The statements said: “There is damage to the overhead electric wires near Radlett. This is between Luton and London St Pancras and is disrupting our trains on the London St Pancras/ Nottingham/ Sheffield and London St Pancras/ Luton Airport Parkway/ Corby routes.

“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time, and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.”

National Rail has said that damage to the overhead electric wires between Radlett and Kentish Town means some lines are blocked whilst repair work is done. Trains between Luton and London St Pancras International may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

The message from National Rail added: “Major disruption is expected until 2pm.”

Rail replacements have been organised by EMR to shuttle between Bedford, Wellingborough, and Kettering until further notice.

Passengers have been urged to check their journeys before travelling saying ‘any alterations will be updated in live journey planners’.

EMR added: “If you need advice on how to complete your journey please speak to a member of our station staff, use the help points, or you can contact us on X @EastMidRailway

or on Facebook (East Midlands Railway). You can also call our team on 03457125 678 option 4.”