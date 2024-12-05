Train delays and disruption continue overnight for Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby rail passengers on Midland Mainline

Delays to East Midlands Railways (EMR) train services to and from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough will continue tonight as work is carried out to repair overhead lines.

All EMR routes to and from London St Pancras are being affected with passengers having to use rail replacement buses or find an alternative route via other train lines.

This morning (December 5), a fault with the overhead wires was detected between Radlett and Kentish Town that affected the Midland Mainline services to Northamptonshire.

It had been hoped repairs would see trains back on the tracks by 2pm, but engineers need to complete further work overnight.

Network Rail said: “Network Rail have sent engineers to site and made a temporary repair, however further work to complete repairs will need be done overnight tonight, Thursday into Friday.

“East Midlands Railway promise that if you need to start your outward journey from a different operator's station due to this disruption, then you will also be able to travel back to that station when you return, regardless of if the disruption has ended or your ticket type. Their rail industry colleagues will welcome you on board with your original ticket. “These arrangements will remain in place until the line re-opens and the train service recovers. “East Midlands Railway have arranged for a rail replacement bus to shuttle between Bedford and Kettering until further notice. This service will call at Wellingborough.”

EMR on their X account said: “We are sorry if you have been affected by the disruption today on our London routes, a full service will run on Friday, December 6. “If you do not use your ticket to travel today, you can use it to travel on Friday, December, 6. “We do apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."

EMR added: “If you have been affected by the disruption today, you will be entitled to delay repay compensation. You can find more details by visiting our website https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/help-manage/manage/make-a-delay-repay-claim.”

Anyone needing advice on how to complete a journey, has been asked to speak to a member of station staff, use the help points or you contact East Midlands Railway on X @EastMidRailway or on Facebook (East Midlands Railway) or call 03457125 678 option 4.