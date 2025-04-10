Tragic Rushton fire victims Mayci Fox, Emma Conn and Louie Thorn died of smoke inhalation inquest opening hears

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An inquest has been opened into the deaths of Mayci Fox, Emma Conn and Louie Thorn, who died in a house fire in Rushton last month.

Four-year-old Mayci, her mum Emma, 30, from Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie from Rushton sadly died at the converted station house on Friday, March 28.

This morning (Thursday, April 10), coroner Anne Pember, sitting at Northampton Guildhall, opened and adjourned an inquest into their deaths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Pember said: “Mayci Fox, Emma Conn and Louie Thorn (who) all died in a house fire at Station House in Station Road.

Mum Emma Conn, 30, with daughter Mayci Fox, aged four, and Louie Thorn, 23, died in a house fire in Rushton/Family picturesMum Emma Conn, 30, with daughter Mayci Fox, aged four, and Louie Thorn, 23, died in a house fire in Rushton/Family pictures
Mum Emma Conn, 30, with daughter Mayci Fox, aged four, and Louie Thorn, 23, died in a house fire in Rushton/Family pictures

“A forensic pathology report indicates all three cases were as a result of inhalation of smoke pending further tests.”

Mrs Pember closed the inquest setting a date for the full inquest to be heard on October 9, 2025.

Related topics:Station Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice