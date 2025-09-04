Tragic death of little girl from Corby raised in parliament to highlight need for 'Hillsborough law'
Jorgie Stanton Watts died in Kettering General Hospital in 2016 after a series of failures on Skylark Ward.
Her Corby-based mum Nicola and grandma Zena Stanton have battled for justice for Jorgie during the past nine years, fighting against those who have sought to defend the hospital’s reputation.
Now their case has been raised by Corby and East Northants MP Lee Barron in parliament, who said that no family should have to go through what they have been through.
Speaking during a Westminster Hall Debate yesterday (Wednesday, September 3), Mr Barron said that there was a culture of ‘defensiveness’ in public institutions.
The Government has already promised to pass a ‘Hillsborough law’ which will force public workers to act in the public interest.
Mr Barron said: “We know from Hillsborough, Grenfell infected blood and Horizon that too often, public bodies treat inquiries as reputational risks.
"In Corby and East Northamptonshire many constituents feel let down. Zena and Nicola Stanton spent years campaigning for Jorgie.
"A coroner later found that hospital staff failed on five separate occasions when it came to Jorgie’s care. This led to dehydration, spesis, multiple organ failure and ultimately her death.
"Zena and Nicola never gave up. They exposed the unhealthy culture in the ward, later confirmed in a report, senior staff have now admitted mistakes.
"But I believe without that family’s fight, the truth may never have come out.”
He added that victims should not have to fight for years and ‘rely on their MP’ to be heard.
Calling for an end to a culture of defensiveness, he said: "We need reporting systems that reveal failures quickly,” he said.
"Hospitals and other public services should have transparency.
"It’s wrong that public bodies spend unlimited taxpayers’ money fighting victims and staff must also feel free to speak up and speak out.
"For Jorgie’s sake, Zena’s sake, and Nicola’s sake, let’s deliver a Hillsborough law worthy of it’s name. A law that makes candour a duty, gives families fair representation and ensures yesterday’s injustices never become tomorrow’s.”