Trafficked Albanian Wellingborough cannabis grower found with £45,000-worth of plants jailed

A 30-year-old man found hiding behind cannabis plants in a suspected drug factory has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to the production of a class B drug.

Alger Cepele was arrested at a house in Shearwater Lane, Wellingborough, after officers from the town’s neighbourhood rolicing team raided the property on Friday, December 8.

During the search of the property, officers found Cepele hiding in a back bedroom along with some of the 304 cannabis plants in various states of growth, which were spread across several rooms.

Detective Constable Craig Copeland of North LPA CID Team, said: “People may think that the production of cannabis is a victimless crime, but what they don’t realise is those at the top of the chain make very large sums of money from producing and distributing the drug, while often exploiting vulnerable people at the same time.

“This is a prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to take positive action against issues affecting them and I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

In addition to the plants, which are believed to have an estimated street value of £45,000, officers also seized three mobile phones, associated equipment required to produce the class B drug and a weekly planner containing a detailed watering schedule.

Cepele, who was the sole occupant of the house at the time of the search, was arrested and during his police interview, he provided a prepared statement which stated he was Albanian and had entered the UK illegally more than 18 months ago.