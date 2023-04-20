News you can trust since 1897
Traffic jammed-up around north end of Corby and Weldon after A43 diesel spillage

The A43, A427 and Lloyds Road are all snarled-up

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:24 BST
Traffic is extremely busy around Corby and a section of the A43 is closedTraffic is extremely busy around Corby and a section of the A43 is closed
Traffic is extremely busy around Corby and a section of the A43 is closed

Traffic is queuing on major roads around Corby this morning after a diesel spillage proved tricky to clean up.

An HGV spilled fuel on the A43 between the Holiday Inn and the Weldon roundabout just before rush-hour last night.

Although highways officers from North Northamptonshire Council attended, they have struggled to get the road driveable and it was still closed this morning (Thursday, April 20).

Traffic was backed-up along the A43, A427 Weldon Road, Geddington Road and Oakley Road and other roads were busier around the town as people tried to find alternative routes.

There is currently no published reopening time. A tweet from North Northamptonshire Highways authority said: “ROAD CLOSED Weldon Road, Stanion closed to Holiday Inn, Geddington Road. Please use alternative route. Spillage and not safe to open at the moment. We are assessing and will update."

Check back for updates.

More to follow.

