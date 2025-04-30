Traffic delays on A14 as farmers take protest across Northamptonshire
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists may be delayed on the westbound A14 to Welford as farmers take their anti-government protest across Northamptonshire.
Farmers to Action have already travelled from Roade, south of Northampton, to Kettering town centre via Northampton and Wellingborough.
Dozens of tractors with load horns and sirens stopped off outside North Northamptonshire’s offices in Bowling Green Road this lunchtime.
The convoy travelling at about 30kph (18 mph) has set off for Welford – junction 1 of the A14 – to head back to Roade.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.