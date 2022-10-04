Trade unions to join together in Corby to demand higher pay and fairer working conditions

Corby's TUC will officially relaunch at tomorrow's event

Trade unions will come together tomorrow in Corby to demand a new deal for working people.

As interest in union membership increased in recent months Corby has relaunched its Trades Union Council, a body that brings together members from across all the town’s different unions

The group will hold a rally tomorrow evening (Wednesday, October 5) as part of a coordinated series of national events by the Trades Union Congress.

The union body will formally relaunch Corby TUC and will discuss with local communities and activists how to secure a fairer deal.

The meeting will hear from:

Lee Barron – TUC Midlands Regional Secretary

Paresh Patel – Unite East Midlands Regional Secretary

Mark Harper – CWU Regional Secretary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Raine – National Education Union Regional Organiser

Stevie Cassidy – Usdaw Northamptonshire Organiser

Gordon Glassford – Corby TUC

Lee Barron said: “We need a real pay rise for every worker, starting with a £15 minimum wage as soon as possible, and more help with bills. It’s time to ban zero hours contracts and end fire and rehire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic that the local trades council in Corby is relaunching. Only working people can deliver this change and we won’t stop until we win a new deal for Corby and the rest of the UK.”

The rally will take place at 7.00pm at Ennerdale Community Centre, Corby.

The Trades Union Congress in the Midlands brings together more than 1 million working people from 49 member unions.