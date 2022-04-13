Tracy Beaker star’s Raunds base for new performing arts school

A much-loved star of children’s TV has chosen to bring her school of performing arts to Raunds.

Dani Harmer, best known for her role as Tracy Beaker in the hit BBC TV series, has used her family’s county links to expand the Dani Harmer Academy (DHA).

The 33-year-old actress, dancer and singer will be bringing her skills to sessions for young people to develop their talents.

Dani Harmer

Dani and mum Jill have strong connections with the area - Jill’s best friend of 54 years, Karen, is based locally.

Jill said: “Karen now has children and grandchildren of her own and has often asked Dani to come to the area and share her wealth of the performing arts with local children.

“The Dani Harmer Academy is for children and young adults who want to develop their skills in performing arts, or those who are just shy and looking to gain in confidence and life skills.

"The academy offers a safe, friendly and fun environment to learn and explore the performing arts, from drama classes and singing lessons to dance workshops and much more.”

Dani Harmer with students

In September 2017 the pair opened their first after-school clubs in Berkshire offering classes in musical theatre, drama and singing. As well as lessons, students perform at regular Dani Harmer Academy shows.

Strictly star Dani will be at the opening of the academy on Saturday, April 23, at Manor School Sports College in Raunds.

She said: “I’m very excited about opening in Raunds and I’m looking forward to meeting the new students.”

Each week students will take singing, dance and drama classes, that are suitable for children aged five upwards, and will run every Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm.

Jill said: “Manor Sports College was chosen as a great venue and have welcomed DHA with open arms.”

In November 2014, DHA opened an agency to run alongside the academy, giving students the opportunity to obtain roles in TV, film and musical theatre and have been successful in placing children.

Free trial days are on offer, followed by pay-as-you-go classes with no termly upfront fees.