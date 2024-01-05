Town politicians to discuss if Kettering's MP can help 'save the planet' at free event

The event will see representatives from different political parties debate environmental issues

Kettering residents have been invited to hear local politicians’ views on how the topic ‘Can your MP help to save the planet?’ at a free discussion event next week.

The public meeting organised by Stronger As One, a collective of local groups concerned with environmental issues, will see Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, on the same platform as Labour parliamentary candidate Rosie Wrighting.

Joining the panel will be Cllr Emily Fedorowycz from the Green Party, Liberal Democrat Chris Nelson, conservationist Dr Charlie Gardner, and Tom Hardy and Jessica Townsend from campaign group MP Watch.

l-r Rosie Wrighting (Labour), Emily Fedorowycz (Green), Philip Hollobone MP for Kettering /Northants Telegraph

This event is aimed primarily at people who live within the Kettering constituency, but others are welcome to attend.

Siobhan Currie, one of the organisers of the event on behalf of Stronger As One, said: “With an election looming it is vital to know what we are voting for. We also want our MP and other parties to hear how strongly people in Kettering feel about the environment and the future. We are all doing our bit, but governments must act urgently.”

The meeting will be held at the Toller Church in Gold Street, Kettering on Thursday, January 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets are free, but must be booked through Eventbrite by searching on the site for ‘Kettering MP’ or click here.

Each member of the panel will present their views and outline what they are doing to help address climate change and to protect the environment and nature. Then they will answer questions from members of the public.

Questions must be submitted by midnight on Monday, January 8 by emailing [email protected] They will be curated and selected beforehand to make sure that they are representative and cover the most common themes.

Clive Thorley, a Kettering resident who has submitted a question, said: “We don’t often get the chance to speak directly to our MP. The climate emergency is the biggest challenge we’re all facing at the moment, and I’m looking forward to hearing what Mr Hollobone and the others on the panel have to say.”

Stronger As One aims for its members to support each other’s campaigns, actions and initiatives by sharing information and resources.