Town council pays tribute to former Higham Ferrers mayor and councillor Margaret Tuffnail

“She will be greatly missed”
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:29 BST

Councillors and staff have paid tribute to a former mayor who will be ‘greatly missed and always remembered.’

The tribute from Higham Ferrers Town Council follows the death of former mayor and town councillor Margaret Tuffnail.

A town council spokesman said: “Councillors and staff were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of former mayor and town councillor Margaret Tuffnail.

Tributes have been paid to Margaret Tuffnail, former Higham Ferrers mayor and town councillorTributes have been paid to Margaret Tuffnail, former Higham Ferrers mayor and town councillor
"Margaret served 24 years as a town councillor from May 1987 to 1995 and again from 1999 to 2015.

"She was mayor of Higham Ferrers in 1991-1992.

"Margaret was a well known and friendly face around the town and was a respected councillor with a wealth of experience.

"Even well past her retirement as a councillor Margaret was a frequent guest at civic and town functions until very recently, she will be greatly missed and always remembered.”

As a mark of respect the town and Union flags outside the town hall will be flown at half-mast until after the funeral.

