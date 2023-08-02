Town council pays tribute to former Higham Ferrers mayor and councillor Margaret Tuffnail
Councillors and staff have paid tribute to a former mayor who will be ‘greatly missed and always remembered.’
The tribute from Higham Ferrers Town Council follows the death of former mayor and town councillor Margaret Tuffnail.
A town council spokesman said: “Councillors and staff were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of former mayor and town councillor Margaret Tuffnail.
"Margaret served 24 years as a town councillor from May 1987 to 1995 and again from 1999 to 2015.
"She was mayor of Higham Ferrers in 1991-1992.
"Margaret was a well known and friendly face around the town and was a respected councillor with a wealth of experience.
"Even well past her retirement as a councillor Margaret was a frequent guest at civic and town functions until very recently, she will be greatly missed and always remembered.”
As a mark of respect the town and Union flags outside the town hall will be flown at half-mast until after the funeral.