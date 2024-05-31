Town council announces new Corby mayor

By Callum Faulds
Published 31st May 2024, 14:25 BST
Corby Town Council elected its new mayor last night (Thursday) at the Corby Cube.

Cllr Ross Armour will take over the chains while Cllr Callum Reilly will become deputy mayor.

Outgoing mayor Cllr Leanne Buckingham was congratulated by those present on her year in the role where a total of £5,082 was raised for her chosen charities: Corby and District Lions, North Northants Community First Responders and Teamwork Trust.

Representatives of Stewarts and Lloyds RFC and Corby Town FC Under-18s team received the congratulations of those assembled for their recent achievements – the S&L RFC first team won every match in their league season and Corby Town Under-18s won an international club tournament in the Netherlands.

The mayor’s theme for this year is mental health and his chosen charity for the year is Corby Mind.

