Town centre assaults linked after man punched outside Corby Candle

The incidents took place early on Saturday morning
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read

Two assaults in which a man was punched outside a Corby pub before two men were attacked in the town centre have been linked by police.

On Saturday, July 15, at about 3.10am, a man was punched outside the Corby Candle, on the corner of Elizabeth Street and New Post Office Square.

Not long after, two men were assaulted in George Street and police believe there is a link.

The Corby Candle/National World file pictureThe Corby Candle/National World file picture
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The first incident happened outside a pub on the corner of Elizabeth Street and New Post Office Square on Saturday, July 15, at about 3.10am, when a man was punched.

“A short time later, two men were then assaulted in George Street in an incident believed to be linked to the first assault.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000436447.