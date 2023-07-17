Two assaults in which a man was punched outside a Corby pub before two men were attacked in the town centre have been linked by police.

On Saturday, July 15, at about 3.10am, a man was punched outside the Corby Candle, on the corner of Elizabeth Street and New Post Office Square.

Not long after, two men were assaulted in George Street and police believe there is a link.

