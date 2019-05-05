TOWIE star to host VIP party in Corby - and you could be there!

One of The Only Way is Essex’s original stars is heading to Corby this week to officially open a new salon and host an exclusive after-party.

Lauren Pope, who found fame on series one of the long-running ITV2 show, will be in Corby on Thursday (May 9) to open The Dolls Salon in High Street in the Old Village.

Lauren Pope with Nicole Barrow of The Dolls Salon

Afterwards, she’ll be heading to Qube on the ground floor of the Corby Cube where she’ll be hosting a launch party and meeting some of her fans.

Owner of the new salon Nicola Barrow said: “It’s a very exciting event and there’s a lot of buzz around the Corby community as it is not very often a celebrity comes to town!”

Lauren owns a hair extension company called Hair Rehab London and Nicola is an ‘educator’ for the brand and has become good friends with Lauren.

Nicola added: “Our new salon is called 'The Dolls Salon' as everyone in Corby calls each other doll!

The Dolls Salon is at 73 High Street in Corby

”It’s a brand new hair, extensions and beauty salon with everything under one roof.

”It’s owned by local ladies for local people.”

After the ribbon-cutting Lauren will be in Qube from 6pm till 8pm to host a free VIP party featuring prize draws and a free glass of Prosecco and food for all partygoers. Entry is by ticket only and you can get your name on the guest list by visiting the salon in High Street this week.

You can find out more by visiting the salon’s Facebook page