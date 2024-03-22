Top council finance boss to depart as she follows former CEO over the county border

File image

A member of the original leadership team at North Northamptonshire Council, and one of the authority’s most senior officers, is set to leave the authority.

Executive Director of Finance and Performance (Section 151 Officer), Janice Gotts will take on a role at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, following her former boss Rob Bridge who left to become their chief executive there just over a year ago.

Straight-talking Janice joined the North Northamptonshire shadow authority in December 2020 to help it prepare for the new unitary council which came into existence in April 2021.

A statement from the council said: “Janice has been instrumental in putting in place solid financial and performance management arrangements at the council as well as leadership of the revenue and benefits service, corporate procurement and internal audit.”

They said her achievements include helping the council set four balanced budgets and delivering significant savings including the identification of £23.8m of efficiencies for the year ahead.

She has also put in place ‘rigorous’ internal audit, financial governance and risk management arrangements and supported payments to numerous residents and businesses in times of need, such as during the pandemic and to assist with cost-of-living pressures.

Janice said: “I am very grateful for my time with North Northamptonshire Council and the experience it has given me, including the opportunity to work alongside some wonderful people.

“I am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved together to lay the foundations of a new council and transform our services for the future during challenging times. It has been such a privilege to work with so many people that are committed to making North Northamptonshire a great place to live and to thrive.”

NNC leader Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle) said: “Janice has done an excellent job of keeping the council laser-focused on the need to deliver a balanced budget. This has been no easy task given the service demand and financial pressures we have faced but Janice has done it superbly well.

“Janice will leave us with strong financial foundations in place. There are significant challenges ahead, but we are in a strong position to tackle them.

“I am very pleased for Janice and I wish her the best in her new role.”

Chief executive Adele Wylie said: “We recognise that it is a fantastic opportunity for Janice at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and congratulate her on her appointment. Creating NNC was a once in a lifetime opportunity. Janice should be immensely proud of the work that she has done across all the services under her leadership.