Top award for Wellingborough's pint-sized Little Ale House

Regulars of one the county’s smallest bars have raised their glasses after it was named as Northamptonshire Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) town pub of the year 2022.

Pint-sized pub The Little Ale House in High Street, Wellingborough, beat rivals from across the county to the coveted title.

Landlady Tracie Clarke-Piggot and partner Alan were presented with their prize, cheered by staff, suppliers and customers in the tiny hostelry, which can squeeze 20 to 25 revellers on the premises at full capacity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L-r Landlady Tracie Clarke-Piggot , Bernie Peal (CAMRA Northants chairman) and Alan Piggot

Toasting their success ,Tracie said that the key to winning was a combination of great beer and the pub’s friendly atmosphere.

She said: “We have great real ales – Alan keeps his pipes clean – for good beer, and it’s the atmosphere. A lot of friends have been made here.

"We were shut for nearly two years during the pandemic, but it’s good to be back and be winning.”

Co-owner Alan Piggot makes sure there are four real ales on at all times including a pale, a chestnut and a dark ale, as well as ciders.

The staff of the Little Ale House celebrate

He said: “It’s all about the customers. They are so supportive. It’s a little community but we love when new people come and discover us.”

Northamptonshire CAMRA’s branch committee chose the Wellingborough micro pub from a shortlist, touring all the nominated bars and scoring the ‘secret shopper’ visits.