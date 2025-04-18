Top 20 best days out in north Northamptonshire for bank holidays and trips out with the family

From stately homes to parkland, woods and glorious countryside – it’s all on our doorstep.
You may have your own favourite places to visit, but we’ve picked ones that have facilities including cafes, toilets and car parking.
Please check the venues’ websites for charges and opening hours.
Have a fantastic time visiting these wonderful places!
1. Best days out in north Northamptonshire for bank holidays and trips out with the family
. Photo: National World
2. Best days out in north Northamptonshire for bank holidays and trips out with the family
Best days out in north Northamptonshire for bank holidays and trips out with the family/ National World Photo: National World
3. Best days out in north Northamptonshire for bank holidays and trips out with the family
Wonderful Wicksteed Park in Kettering - entertaining children and families for more than 125 years. Free entry on foot to the grounds and play areas. A great day out! Photo: National World
4. Best days out in north Northamptonshire for bank holidays and trips out with the family
Fineshade Wood, near Corby offers forest walks and a play area : Best days out in north Northamptonshire for bank holidays and trips out with the family/ National World Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.