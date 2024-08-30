Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tools were stolen from an outbuilding in Wellingborough during a day-time raid in Cotswold Drive.

The incident in the Croyland area of Wellingborough took place between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday, August 22.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in Cotswold Drive, between 2pm and 3pm, in which the offenders broke into an outbuilding and stole a quantity of tools.

WOfficers would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 24000501562.”

Two men aged 40 and 19 of no fixed address arrested in connection with this burglary have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.