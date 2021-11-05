Tool thieves target building site in Finedon

Witnesses are being sought after tools and equipment were stolen

By Alison Bagley
Friday, 5th November 2021, 12:58 pm
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:00 pm

A Finedon building site has been targeted by thieves who broke into containers and stole tools and equipment.

The break-in at the site in Wellingborough Road took place some time between 7pm on Monday, November 1, and 6.30am on Tuesday, November 2.

Northamptonshire Police officers have appealed for any information from witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage.

A spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw the burglary, or who has information about it, or anyone with dash-cam footage who drove along Wellingborough Road between the stated times.

"Anyone with information, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000637082."