Tonnes of manure on fire in Northamptonshire village

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Northamptonshire this evening (August 26).

The fire involving 250 tonnes of farm manure is located in Brigstock and people living in the area have been advised to close windows and doors.

It is expected that the blaze will burn for several days.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently at the scene of a large fire in Brigstock, involving 250 tonnes of farm manure. People living in the village and surrounding areas are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

“This fire is expected to continue burn through the night, and, over the coming days.”

Earlier this week the service warned residents of the high risk of fire in the dry spell.

They said: “With no meaningful rain in recent weeks, vegetation is very dry — which means the risk of fire remains high.

“Please avoid:

• Disposable BBQs on grass or near trees

• Dropping cigarettes or matches

• Leaving glass bottles in the sun

“Stay safe by:

• Keeping water nearby if you're cooking outdoors

• Reporting any signs of fire immediately

• Staying alert in parks, fields, and open spaces.”