Toddlers raise £1,000 with 'Policeman Plod' event for officer diagnosed with brain cancer - picture special

Well done to all the youngsters who took part!

Youngsters have helped raise £1,000 with their ‘Policeman Plod’ event for an officer diagnosed with brain cancer.

More than 30 children under-five from various childcare settings in the north of the county took part in Monday’s fundraiser at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

They raised around £1,000 in support of serving officer PC Jack Watts who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer.

The money will go towards Jack’s future treatment.

Participants involved in the event were from The Noble Nest Childcare, Fiona Kennedy Childminding, Parker’s Patch, Tracy’s childminding , Kerry and Pete’s childminding and Becky’s childminding.

Northamptonshire Police, Neighbourhood and British Transport Police were represented at the event and allowed the youngsters to explore the vehicles and uniform.

A spokesman for the event said: “The children toddled a mile for this excellent cause.”

For more information about the fundraising for PC Watts, click here.

1 . 'Policeman 'Plod' fundraiser The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . 'Policeman Plod' fundraiser The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . 'Policeman Plod' fundraiser The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts Photo: Submitted Photo Sales