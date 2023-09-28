News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Some of the youngsters who took part in the 'Policeman Plod' eventSome of the youngsters who took part in the 'Policeman Plod' event
Some of the youngsters who took part in the 'Policeman Plod' event

Toddlers raise £1,000 with 'Policeman Plod' event for officer diagnosed with brain cancer - picture special

Well done to all the youngsters who took part!
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST

Youngsters have helped raise £1,000 with their ‘Policeman Plod’ event for an officer diagnosed with brain cancer.

More than 30 children under-five from various childcare settings in the north of the county took part in Monday’s fundraiser at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

They raised around £1,000 in support of serving officer PC Jack Watts who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer.

The money will go towards Jack’s future treatment.

Participants involved in the event were from The Noble Nest Childcare, Fiona Kennedy Childminding, Parker’s Patch, Tracy’s childminding , Kerry and Pete’s childminding and Becky’s childminding.

Northamptonshire Police, Neighbourhood and British Transport Police were represented at the event and allowed the youngsters to explore the vehicles and uniform.

A spokesman for the event said: “The children toddled a mile for this excellent cause.”

For more information about the fundraising for PC Watts, click here.

The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts

1. 'Policeman 'Plod' fundraiser

The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts

2. 'Policeman Plod' fundraiser

The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts

3. 'Policeman Plod' fundraiser

The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts

4. 'Policeman Plod' fundraiser

The 'Policeman Plod' event at Wicksteed Park was raising money for PC Jack Watts Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersWicksteed ParkKetteringBritish Transport Police