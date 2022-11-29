Today's an important day for Kettering, says MP after hospital cash go-ahead confirmed

L-r Kettering General Hospital’s Director of Strategy Polly Grimmett, Hospital Chief Executive Deborah Needham, Kettering MP Philip Hollobone in front of the temporary boilers

The long-awaited rebuild of large parts of Kettering General Hospital (KGH) will now be possible after being given the official go-ahead.

Written confirmation from the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England told the hospital it can begin to access £38m of capital funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospital chief executive Deborah Needham, Kettering MP Philip Hollobone and KGH’s director of strategy Polly Grimmett welcomed the cash today (Tuesday) with work to start on a new energy centre and for new electrical infrastructure for the Rothwell Road site.

The new hospital will be constructed on Car Park A

As well as being reliable and green, building a new energy centre will free up space for the hospital’s rebuild.

Mr Hollobone said: “We’re still on the list for a rebuild because our population growth and the age of the building. Today is a really important day for Kettering, with the long-awaited and much campaigned for, official Government go-ahead for the start of the redevelopment works at KGH.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently heating and hot water are provided from a 10-year-old ‘temporary’ boiler plant and steam network system housed on the back of lorries in a car park. The system often breaks down and has maintenance issues.

In 2023, work will start on the electrical supply to the site with preparations made for the energy centre build. Construction will then start in December with completion expected in early 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new hospital should be complete by 2030

KGH’s director of strategy Polly Grimmett said: “We can’t start building new buildings without a new energy infrastructure. Most people can’t believe that a modern-day hospital is reliant on this boiler. It’s embarrassing when people come on site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once completed the hospital can prepare for the major rebuild itself, which, subject to business case approvals and funding, could begin in 2025.

Ms Needham said: “We have had positive indications that the money will be forthcoming. Without it some some of the buildings, the wards would have to start closing down. A&E is full. Now that we have an integrated care board, health and care are working together – we can look from the start to the end."

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the issues of long waits in A&E and cramped old wards are only part of the solution and there’s work to be done retaining staff across all areas of the NHS, said Ms Needham.

The yellow hatched area will be used for the main entrance and wards

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Staff want more money across the NHS and social care. We need to work together to make it more interesting and attractive. When staff talk to us they say they want to progress their careers.

"It’s a worrying time as we move to winter. It’s everyone’s responsibility. There’s still a large number of people coming to A&E who could go to Corby Urgent Care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rebuild, which should take place between 2025 and 2030, will see many older parts of the hospital demolished including Warren Hill House and the original ironstone building facing Rothwell Road. The new ward blocks will sit on what is currently Car Park A – also home to the Sir Tom Moore Ward.

Ms Needham added: “I really do hope there’s enough money and that our business case is agreed and that the money is released sooner rather than later. Not only for the public but for the staff. Our case is very strong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad