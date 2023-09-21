Titchmarsh ladies officially launch their 2024 calendar after stripping off in aid of Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of ladies have officially launched their charity calendar inspired by a friend’s battle with cancer.

In support of friend Diane Pinnock’s ongoing battle with a rare type of cancer, the ladies of Titchmarsh are following in the footsteps of Knapely Women’s Institute to raise funds for Cancer Research, specifically skin cancer.

They have created The Titchmarsh Country Girls Calendar, which aims to reflect all the glorious seasons of the British climate.

The official launch of the charity calendar (left), one of the pictures for the calendar (top right) and Diane Pinnock, the inspiration for the charity calendar (bottom right)

As promised, all was finally ‘revealed’ at the official launch earlier this month and the ladies who bared all to support their friend Diane entertained with a dance routine to Shania Twain’s ‘Man I feel like a woman’.

After being interviewed that morning on BBC Radio Northampton, the official launch included ‘Booby Trap’ cocktails at the licensed bar, a barbecue and a special appearance of the infamous Pink Tractor which was used in the September shot.

All those involved in the calendar would like to say a ‘massive thank you’ to everyone who helped make it all possible.

And the best news is that the Titchmarsh ladies look like they might hit their target of raising £5,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Spokesman Jayne Rolfe told the Northants Telegraph: “We are very proud of the calendar and would dearly love it to be as big and raise as much money as the original alternative calendar produced almost 25 years ago by Knapeley Women’s Institute in North Yorkshire.”

Having been diagnosed with sino-nasal mucosal melanoma in 2021, Diane has already gone through extensive surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, and is awaiting various scans before yet another operation for her rare condition.

But compiling the calendar has offered a welcome distraction for her and her friends from around the village, who range in age from 49 to 75 – and as with the film Calendar Girls, released back in 2003, the cast for the Titchmarsh version come from various walks of life.