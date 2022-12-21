Members of a new Burton Latimer group for adults with additional needs have celebrated their first Christmas together with a disco party.

Shine Arts & Wellbeing were gifted the ‘Big Bopper’ treatment by owner and founder Damian Cox who provided two hours of fun, completely free of charge.

Launched in September Shine! uses arts to focus their work of well-being and care.

Shine Arts & Wellbeing Christmas fun

Louise Chandler, Shine Arts & Wellbeing director and founder, said: “We’re so grateful for Damian’s generosity, gifting us this disco, it made for a great end to our first three months as a group. Damian and Shaun from Big Bopper Ents had the group taking part in a limbo challenge, magically created indoor snow and provided a lovely Christmassy atmosphere for our members.”

The members from all across Northamptonshire including Kettering, Corby, Woodford, Burton Latimer and Barton Seagrave have been busy creating arts and crafts since September. Some members have been learning basic British Sign Language that they can use during signed signing sessions.

Artwork designs produced by the members have been turned into Christmas cards printed by Poppyprint, Kettering, and were sold at local craft fairs – the designs were mentioned on Radio 2 by presenter Sara Cox.

Half the money raised from the sale of more than 1,000 Christmas cards has been donated to the KCU Foodbank.

Shine Arts & Wellbeing members enjoy the disco

Shine! Arts and Wellbeing meet every Tuesday in term-time at Burton Latimer Community Centre, Pioneer Ave, NN15 5LJ.

For more information contact Louise Chandler [email protected] or via Facebook www.facebook.com/shineartsandwellbeing

Members have created art work for their gallery and Christmas cards

