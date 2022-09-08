Time to apply for primary and secondary school places in North Northants almost here

Parents and carers will be able to apply for a reception place in a primary or infant school, a Year 3 place in a junior school, or a Year 7 place in a secondary school for the September 2023 intake from tomorrow (Friday).

They will now be able to apply up until midnight on the closing dates for both primary and secondary applications, making the process easier and fairer for families.

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four years of age on or before 31 August 2023.

The closing date for applications for places in reception and Year 3 (junior school) is 15 January 2023 at midnight.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is 31 October 2022 at midnight.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time.

Late applications will not be processed until after the National Offer Day and will be processed in monthly rounds.

All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the National Offer Days – 1 March 2023 for secondary places and 17 April 2023 for reception places.

Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.

There is a separate application process for children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan, details of which can be found on the SEND admissions page.

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I would encourage parents who are applying for a school place for September 2023 to submit their applications in good time and before the deadline.

“The school admissions process gives families the opportunity to tell us which schools they would prefer to send their children to.

“While most people are successful at getting a place at their preferred school, there are steps that parents can take to maximise their chances.

"Submitting an application form on time is the most crucial step, followed by nominating a second and third preference school and including your closest school as one of your preferences.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “Starting or changing school is a big step for everyone and we hope that the time extension for applications to midnight means that it will be easier for families to submit their application before the deadline.”

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.