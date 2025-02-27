Time for reading and Wrighting as Kettering MP Rosie goes back to school
St Mary's School in Kettering welcomed the MP who visited several classes and chatted with students about the principles of democracy and gathering their ideas on how to improve the local community.
She was particularly amazed to discover that St Mary's offers an impressive 70 free clubs, covering a diverse range of interests from art and drama to various sports.
Headteacher Diane Wright said: "We are thrilled to have had Rosie Wrighting visit our school. Her interest in our students' achievements and her engagement with their ideas for improving Kettering was wonderful.
"Our vision of 'Do everything in love' is at the heart of everything we do, and it was wonderful to see Rosie appreciate and support our ethos."
MP Rosie had been invited to see first hand St Mary's educational standards and community initiatives.
She said: "I really enjoyed visiting St Mary’s Primary School and answering questions from pupils there. It’s fantastic to see children engaged in democracy and they had some great suggestions about how we can improve parks, the environment and houses.
"I was also pleased to speak with school staff about a variety of issues including the SEND crisis, which I know is important for a number of my constituents.”
During her visit, Rosie heard about pupils' outstanding academic achievements, including students' excellent performances in the Year 4 multiplication tests and higher than average Key Stage 2 results.
