TikTok Corby cop resigned before dismissal after inappropriate, offensive, discriminatory and derogatory 'skit'

A former Northamptonshire Police Sergeant who posted skits to his TikTok and Instagram accounts would have been dismissed without notice following an accelerated gross misconduct disciplinary hearing.

Police Sgt 1287 Aaron Parry had been posting jokey content online, some of which was created in and around Corby, when he was a serving officer.

But one particular video showing Aaron Parry sniffing a kitchen cupboard and then making comments about female hygiene, was cited as to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.

A hearing was held by Northamptonshire Police at the force’s headquarters last Friday (August 29, 2025).

Aaron Parry - features Corby locations and the 'offensive' cupboard sniffing/TikTok

Chaired by Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet, the hearing was told self-styled ‘skit maker’ Mr Parry, while a serving police officer, posted a video on his personal Tik Tok and Instagram accounts which was ‘inappropriate, offensive, discriminatory and derogatory’.

Mr Balhatchet said: “I find that the former officer’s behaviour was completely inappropriate and incompatible with being a police officer, let alone a supervisor in this organisation.

"What especially concerns me is that confidence of women and girls in policing has never been so low and we as a force are trying to rebuild that confidence.

“I find that the content of these posts was inappropriate, offensive, discriminatory and derogatory.

“No other outcome than dismissal would be adequate to uphold public confidence in policing and maintain the high standards that I expect of officers of Northamptonshire Police.”

It was alleged that Mr Parry posted a video on March 6, 2025, demonstrating a ‘lack of respect and courtesy towards females’, that undermined ‘public confidence in the police service’ – a breach of Northamptonshire Police policy.

The video he posted on TikTok depicted a woman stood astride a kitchen cupboard. He was then depicted smelling the cupboard, before pulling a face, in ‘revulsion’ with the comment “That reminds me, I gotta run and get my haddock and chips from the chippy”. The post also added “I thought we had a slug infestation for a second” and “Anyone for sushi?”.

Mr Parry’s TikTok account has had more than 2.2 million views and he has over 40,000 followers.

Allegations made included that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, and equality and diversity.

The Chief Constable considered the available evidence and found the matter proved as ‘Gross Misconduct’.

He determined that had Mr Parry still been a serving police officer, he would have been dismissed without notice. Mr Parry submitted his resignation on April 25, 2025, and left Northamptonshire Police on May 23. Mr Parry did not attend the disciplinary hearing.

Mr Balhatchet said the former officer had demonstrated ‘no remorse for his actions’, accepting ‘no wrongdoing’.

He added: “The former officer ought to have known that his actions were offensive and inappropriate, and I find that his culpability is increased by virtue of a finding of gross misconduct in previous proceedings relating to similar allegations for which he received a two-year final written warning. I further find that the former officer’s culpability is increased by virtue of his failure to remove the offensive posts in question and his continuing lack of remorse for his actions.”