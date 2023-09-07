News you can trust since 1897
Tickets on sale now as Dr Frights set to return to Earls Barton this October with new ‘Route 666’ theme

It’s the show’s 13th anniversary
By William Carter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Dr Frights, the annual horror-themed maze in Earls Barton, is returning in October with an all-new ‘bigger, scarier, and more electrifying’ theme.

The event at White's Nurseries is a staple of the Halloween season in Northamptonshire, and this is the 13th anniversary, which begins on Friday, October 13 and ends on October 31.

Robert Gray, a team member behind the event, said: "For our 13th year, we really wanted to freshen up the event and give our guests a whole new adrenaline-fuelled experience.

Dr Frights is returning for its 13th year in October
Dr Frights is returning for its 13th year in October
"With 'Route 666,' we are able to immerse people to a new level and have designed a monster-sized attraction to test every fear, including Dr Fright's favourites alongside many new Halloween horrors.

"Brace yourselves, because Dr Fright's Halloween Nights is back with a vengeance, and it's bigger, scarier, and more electrifying than ever before.”

Seven distinct sections will make up the ‘Route 666’ journey, with attendees having to brave the likes of ‘Deadwood Forest’ and ‘Devilsgate Cinema’ in a theme that takes cues from North American settings.

Also featuring is the ‘Horror Bar’, as well as food vendors and event merchandise.

Dr Frights will feature a 'no-scare' ticket option to those who only want access to the bar and food vendors
Dr Frights will feature a 'no-scare' ticket option to those who only want access to the bar and food vendors

Last year’s ‘Horrorworld’ theme introduced four unique mazes in a ‘spoof of Disneyworld’, being inspired by popular films.

When we bravely attended last year’s show, we said it ‘did well to blur the lines of what’s real and what’s not’, with impressive production value, set design, and eager performances adding to the creep-factor.

Tickets released on September 1, which includes a fast-track option to jump the (often lengthy) queues, and a ‘no-scare’ option for those who want entry to the bar, but not the mazes.

