Tickets go on sale for Wellingborough's 2022 pantomime at the Castle Theatre

Audiences in Wellingborough have been promised fee fi fo fun for everyone at The Castle Theatre’s panto – Jack and the Beanstalk.

The 25-day run will see the usual fun-filled silliness with plenty of magic, music and moo cows mixed with stunning sets, romance and Christmas spirit.

Returning for their second year to The Castle are Adam Borzone as Dame Trott and Oundle actor Will Frazer as Silly Simon.

L-r Matt Monfort (Jack), Tristan Carter (The King), Adam Borzone (Dame Trott), Sarafina Doussay (Fairy Fuschia), Will Frazer (Silly Simon), Elizabeth Armstrong (Jill).

Director Martin Cleverley, who is the theatre’s manager and producer of the show, can’t wait for opening night.

He said: “It will be an amazing spectacular. This year we are working with a new company providing our set that is going to be a lot more flamboyant and colourful.

“We have music from the 60s through to new songs, plenty of panto jokes and slapstick. It’s going to be a brilliant show for all the family with spectacular special effects – last year it was a dragon, this year it’s a giant and a beanstalk.”

Ready to clamber up the beanstalk is Matt Montfort who is playing the eponymous Jack.

Oundle's Will Frazer will provide laughs in his role as Silly Simon

He said: “Panto brings families together and gets everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

Jack’s love interest Jill played by Elizabeth Armstrong – in her first role in a professional panto – she said: “Panto is something that everyone can enjoy. I’m going from watching panto to being in one – it’s great.”

Dame Trott, played by Castle favourite Adam Borzone, hopes that his Rushden-based family will finally get to see him perform. Last year, his auntie Jackie and uncle John and his cousins missed out on the theatre trip after Covid struck.

He said: “Hopefully this year they will get to see the panto. It’s lovely to see the children’s faces light up and I’m there for the dads as a bit of eye candy.”

Adam Borzone will have at least eight costume changes as Dame Trott

Oundle actor Will Frazer is also looking forward to being close to home so his sister and nephew can watch him tread the boards as Silly Simon, the comic turn.

The former Prince William School pupil said: “It’s really nice to be in panto in my home county. It also means I can watch the World Cup matches with my friends.

Joining the main cast will be four teams of eight children as well as six ensemble dancers – money that once would have been used to buy in a celebrity will be used for music and ensemble cast.

Tristan Carter who plays the King has invited his Ukrainian house guest family to experience their first panto.

Expect a sparkling performance from Sarafina Doussay as Fairy Fuschia

He said: “I don’t think they will understand the storyline because the gags are so fast paced but they will certainly enjoy the spectacle, the music and the costumes – there’s nothing like it. Every day is going to be Christmas Day.”

Bringing magic and sparkle will be Sarafina Doussay as Fairy Fuschia who can’t wait to wave her wand.

She said: “Panto is often the first time children get to experience theatre, it’s going to be lots and lots of fun.”

Adam added: “We take panto very seriously, it’s like a West End show. There’s bargain tickets available so it’s really affordable.”

For tickets from £10 each for Jack and the Beanstalk click here.

Jill and Jack - Elizabeth Armstrong and Matt Montfort