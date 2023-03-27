Early-bird tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Fairfax & Favor Rockingham International Horse Trials at Rockingham Castle.

The three days of thrilling equestrian sport are taking place at the castle’s Great Park from Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 21.

Some of the world’s top event riders will be making their way to Northamptonshire to enjoy competing on the superb turf of the Rockingham estate’s ancient parkland.

66 - Adam Trew (GBR) & DREAM MACHINE - Fairfax & Favour Rockingham Horse Trials 2022 Credit: Adam Fanthorpe

Event organiser Lizzie Saunders Watson said: “It was fabulous to see so many people enjoying a day out at the horse trials last May and we can’t wait to do it all again this year.

“We are also delighted to welcome back Fairfax & Favor as our title sponsors for another year, a relationship that we greatly value.

“Our whole team at the estate love hosting the horse trials and everyone will once again be going above and beyond to deliver the very best competition that we can for riders and spectators.”

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine, founding director of Fairfax & Favor, said: "We are so proud to continue our title sponsorship of Rockingham Castle Horse Trials. It is such a unique horse trials and one that we have attended from the very start, so it has a special place in Fairfax & Favor History.”

Alongside the international classes there will be plenty of highlights to look forward to over the three days of competition such as arena eventing, an intermediate masters and the prestigious Loomes Championship.