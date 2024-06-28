Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chair of a community association in Corby is urging people to think twice before committing acts of vandalism after trees were deliberately stripped of their bark.

Three trees on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate may now have to be felled after the incidents, with a council looking into the next steps.

The ash trees, situated between two of Oakley Vale’s lakes, have been deliberately stripped of their bark and unfortunately there is no remedial action to this, meaning they may have to be taken down.

The vandalism was discovered by a member of Oakley Vale Community Association who passed on what he’d seen to chair Paul Balmer.

Paul Balmer, chair of Oakley Vale Community Association, would like to put out a plea to everyone to please not vandalise the trees. Photos: Paul Balmer

Paul said: “The trees were pointed out to me by a community association member, she’d observed what’s been going on.”

According to Paul it was then referred to an arboretum specialist who came out to have a look and said that the trees would have to be felled.

Paul said: “It’s a shame because we’ve had them for about 20 years.

“It’s an education issue. I don’t think the kids who did that would realise that it was going to kill the trees, I don’t think they had that kind of information unfortunately.”

The three trees that have been vandalised. Photos: Paul Balmer

Paul said he would like to put a plea out to everyone to not vandalise the local plant life.

He said: “Please, please realise you’re destroying something that’s taken 20 years to grow, it’s sad and it’s going to leave a big gap which is a shame.”

North Northamptonshire Council are aware of the situation with the trees and have concluded that they may have to be taken down but have said there are currently no immediate plans to remove them.

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “We are aware of damage to several trees in Oakley Vale and are looking into next steps.

“Unfortunately there is no remedial action to deliberate bark removal and the trees may have to be taken down. But, currently, there are no imminent plans to remove the trees.